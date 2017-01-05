Ledyard woman accused of larceny

Ledyard, Conn. (WTNH)- Ledyard police say a local woman stole thousands of dollars solicited through a Go Fund Me account. The money was intended to go to the family of a four year old boy who drowned in a pool.

34 year old Bonni Ojeda faces five counts of larceny in the case. Police say the account raised about thirty eight hundred dollars for the funeral, but Ojeda only gave the family about fifteen hundred dollars.

Police claim she pocketed the rest of the money. Police ruled the drowing was accidental and no foul play was involved. Ojeda was the child’s aunt, the son of her sister’s husband. She has a court date set for January 19th in New London.