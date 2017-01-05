Ledyard woman accused of larceny

By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

Ledyard, Conn. (WTNH)- Ledyard police say a local woman stole thousands of dollars solicited through a Go Fund Me account. The money was intended to go to the family of a  four year old boy who drowned in a pool.

34 year old Bonni Ojeda faces five counts of larceny in the case. Police say the account raised about thirty eight hundred dollars for the funeral, but Ojeda only gave the family about fifteen hundred dollars.

Police claim she pocketed the rest of the money. Police ruled the drowing was accidental and no foul play was involved. Ojeda was the child’s aunt, the son of her sister’s husband. She has a court date set for January 19th in New London.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s