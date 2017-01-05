Light Snow Will Slow the AM Commute Friday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

What a gorgeous day it ended up being yesterday afternoon with temps that were in the upper 40s with sunshine. Well, that’s now in our rear-view as it’s going to be much colder this afternoon and even some snow in the forecast for tonight. Afternoon highs today will “only” be in the low to mid 30s! Keep in mind, this time of the year the normal highs are 35F-38F, so highs 33F-34F aren’t too far from normal!

However, it will be a bit breezy today. So although your thermometer will read in the low to mid 30s, it will feel like the 20s all day with the wind out there. Clouds will slowly be on the increase this afternoon/evening ahead of a tiny bit of snow that will move in after midnight.

We’re not talking about a major storm by any means. As a matter of fact, Most of the state will barley even see an inch. The issue is the timing though. Flurries will start to fly after midnight and the steadiest snow will likely fall 4AM-8AM. Which is just in time for the morning commute. The graphic above shows the main concerns. If you’re flying tomorrow, we’re not expecting any flight delays. However, roads will likely be slick south of I-84 tomorrow morning.

School cancellations aren’t expected, but there will certainly be school delays along the shore tomorrow morning. Snow will depart 8AM-10AM Friday AM and we’ll even see some clearing for the afternoon with temps getting into the mid 30s.

Light accumulations are expected. The snowfall accumulation map can be seen below. Areas in the blue shading will likely see around an inch of snow, far SE CT has the best chance to see 2 or even 3 inches of fluffy snow. If you live in the white shading, a coating to around 1/2 inch of snow is expected. Some scattered 1 inch totals are possible, but not likely.



After the snow departs the chill will still stick around! Highs this weekend will only be in the mid 20s with a little bit of wind, especially Sunday. It will feel like the teens at times during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens Saturday morning right though Monday morning. It’s not until Tuesday where we see our temperatures get above normal but unfortunately rain will soon follow as it looks like most of Wednesday will be a washout!

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!