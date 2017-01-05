Mystic Aquarium recieves certification for outstanding treatment of animals

By Published:
Mystic aquarium seal

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium has announced they have received a certification from the American Human Conservation program. The aquarium received the “Humane Certified” seal, which states that “good welfare and humane treatment of all individuals and species is provided at the facility” according to the American Humane Conservation program.

The program helps ensure that animals living in human care at zoos and aquariums are cared for humanely and ethically. It was created by American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal well-being. According to the American Humane, they oversee around 1 billion animals.

The President and CEO of Mystic Aquarium Dr. Stephen M. Coan said, “We are incredibly proud to be among the first institutions to receive this prestigious certification. Animal welfare has always been and will continue to be at the forefront of what we do here at Mystic Aquarium.”

According to the American Humane, Mystic Aquarium joins less than a dozen Humane Certified institutions worldwide.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s