Mystic Aquarium recieves certification for outstanding treatment of animals

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium has announced they have received a certification from the American Human Conservation program. The aquarium received the “Humane Certified” seal, which states that “good welfare and humane treatment of all individuals and species is provided at the facility” according to the American Humane Conservation program.

The program helps ensure that animals living in human care at zoos and aquariums are cared for humanely and ethically. It was created by American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal well-being. According to the American Humane, they oversee around 1 billion animals.

The President and CEO of Mystic Aquarium Dr. Stephen M. Coan said, “We are incredibly proud to be among the first institutions to receive this prestigious certification. Animal welfare has always been and will continue to be at the forefront of what we do here at Mystic Aquarium.”

According to the American Humane, Mystic Aquarium joins less than a dozen Humane Certified institutions worldwide.