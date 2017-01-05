New Britain Police looking for car thief

By Published:
Courtesy: New Britain Police
Courtesy: New Britain Police
Courtesy: New Britain Police
Courtesy: New Britain Police

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Police in New Britain are looking for the man who stole a car on New Year’s Day and then abandoned it on Route 2.

According to New Britain Police, the vehicle was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. and found later the same day by State Police.   Police say witnesses saw a black male walk away from the car and State Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect who they say may have ties to New Britain and Hartford.

Anyone with any information on this person is asked to call New Britain Police at 860-826-3199 or 860-826-3199.  Tips can also be e-mailed to the police department website at http://www.newbritainpolice.org/anonymous-tips.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s