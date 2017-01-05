New Britain Police re-release victim model to try to crack cold case

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain Police have re-released some photos of what they think the victim looked like, in a murder case they have been trying to solve for 26 years.





On October 11, 1991 the body of a woman was found near the railroad tracks behind 200 Myrtle Street in New Britain. Police say the woman had been shot and her body had been there for several weeks before it was found.

For 26 years the department has been trying to identify the victim. The state forensics lab was able to come up with a DNA profile of the victim but no matches have been found in the FBI’s DNA database.

In 2011, the FBI worked with New Britain Police to come up with a “facial approximation” of the victim. The department released the photos again this week, in the hopes of finally getting a tip to crack the case. The chief medical examiner says the woman was white or hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, and about 5′ 5″. She also had a distinct “peg shaped” tooth (lateral incisor) on the right side of her mouth.

New Britain police are hoping someone will recognize these photos, and help them identify this woman and solve the case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Felix Perez at 860-826-3134. Information can also be called in anonymously to (860) 826-3199 or emailed to the police department’s website at http://www.newbritainpolice.org/anonymous-tips