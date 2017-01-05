New Haven police investigate a bank robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New Haven are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened on Forbes Avenue on Wednesday, January 4th.

Bank officials told police a man walked into a bank, up to a teller and demanded cash.

He didn’t show a weapon, but threatened to shoot if the teller didn’t comply.

The suspect is described as about thirty years old, about 5′ 7″ with an average build. Police say he has a scruffy beard, wore a grey sweatshirt beneath a black zip-up Northface and white-framed sunglasses.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.

