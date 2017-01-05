News 8 speaks with mother of missing Sterling teen



STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of the Sterling teen who went missing a week and a half ago is opening up about her son.

Christina Moses invited News 8 into her home today and showed us her son’s room. Moses doesn’t believe he is still in the woods, even as many people continue to search for him.

She feels someone may have hurt him and he is unable to come forward.

“I just don’t think he would let this get this out of control. I think that day one he might have been thinking, oh maybe this will die down, but by day two he would have come out. I have no doubt in my mind he would have come out,” said Moses.

Todd Allen, know as TJ to his friends, hasn’t been seen since the day after Christmas. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Connecticut State Police.