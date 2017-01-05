Oil tanker rolls over on I-95 ramp in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A I-95 ramp in Branford is closed after an oil tanker rollover over Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the exit 55 ramp is closed on I-95 north due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The accident was reported at 8:47 a.m.

The oil tanker rolled over across the on and off ramp and now both ramps are blocked off. However there was no leak and the highway itself is unaffected.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. The ramp is expected to reopen in four hours or less.