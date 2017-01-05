Police make heroin bust in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police make a heroin bust in New London. New London Police along with members of the Connecticut State Police – Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East, arrested 27-year-old Bradley Lopez-Nieves this morning. Police executed a search and seizure warrant at 51 Blackhall Street, Apartment 1, and seized 35.2 grams of heroin, packaging equipment and money. Lopez-Nieves faces drug charges and a possession charge within 1500 feet of a school. Anyone with information about narcotics activity is urged to contact the New London Police Department Narcotics Hotline at 860-447-9107, or via their Tip411 system. All calls will be kept confidential.

