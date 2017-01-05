Preventing injuries in snow, ice and wintry mix

By Published: Updated:
NL monday snow 3

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Snow and ice. The wintry mix can lead to a number of injuries.

Before you step out or grab that shovel, listen up.

“If you warm up, you stretch, you’re going to decrease your risk of straining your muscles and injuring your joints. If they are more warm, there’s more blood flow going into the area,” said Melanie Strassberg with Professional Physical Therapy.

She says your back, knees and ankles will thank you for it. Stretching, strengthening, stabilizes the body to better cope with that slip, twist or fall.

The hamstring stretch on your back targets the lower area.

“The hamstrings come up and they attach right into the back so it helps to loosen your back,” said Strassberg.

Hook a towel on a foot. Then pull up. Uncomfortable? Bend the other leg. Hold for 30 seconds.

The physical therapist recommends doing it a couple of times on each leg.

The single knee to chest is another beneficial move.

“Everything that connects from your posterior chain, up into your lower back, it’s easy to stretch out on your back,” said Strassberg.

For the knee:

“A gentle quad stretch would be good since they come up and attach down into the knees,” said Strassberg.

The ankles:

“Lean forward, bending the front leg, keeping the back leg like straight and you should feel a stretch right back here. Hold it for 30 seconds and then you could switch to the other side,” said Strassberg.

That eases the calf, ankle, down to the foot.

When walking on icy conditions be sure to watch your step.

“Take small choppy steps to make sure that your center of gravity is over your weight. So if you are going this way, you can easily throw yourself off balance and you could easily slip on ice if you are leaning back while you are stepping forward. So you want to keep everything right over your feet,” said Strassberg.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s