Probe of Burlington state police shooting continues

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two troopers who wounded an armed suspect in Burlington after he refused orders to drop his weapon have been placed on administrative duty.

The incident began when Sgt. Jack Goncalves and Trooper Laurie Deltorto responded to a residential area in the town on Tuesday afternoon following reports that a man was threatening to harm himself.

Related: CT State Police: Burlington man pointed gun in direction of troopers

State police say the troopers ordered 49-year-old Maciej Konferowicz to drop his gun after arriving on the scene. When Konferowicz allegedly aimed the firearm in their direction, Goncalves and Deltorto each fired at least one round at him.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened and whether Konferowicz will face charges.

Goncalves is a 19-year state police veteran. Deltorto has been a trooper for 22 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.