Save money by asking these questions at the gym

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) If your New Year’s resolution is to get back to the gym, you know they can be expensive. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar so you can burn calories, not a hole in your pocket. Top excuses to not workout throughout the year: you don’t have time and you don’t have the money. If money is the issue for you, fitness clubs are offering great deals right now and to sweeten the pot I figured out a few additional questions you can be asking to save a lot more money.

The New Year is here and fitness centers are officially busy again. If you’re still contemplating whether you have the money to join one, this is the month to stretch your dollar the furthest with deals being offered everywhere. Sometimes it’s just a matter of grabbing a workout buddy to save money.

“If you and your significant other or another family member or friend wants to join, we would wave an enrollment fee. So that saves you anywhere from $30-$50,” said Melissa Devito, the General Manager of Crunch Fitness in Orange.

Melissa Devito is the General Manager of Crunch Fitness. They don’t have contracts there but she says if you go somewhere with them, ask how much it is if you want out.

“Sometimes getting into a contract can be anywhere from $100 to get out of those contracts, you usually have to call a billing company, send a letter so it really takes some time to get out of a contract,” she said.

It’s also a good idea to ask if they’ll let you freeze your account is something comes up and you know you won’t be able to work out for a few months. Some memberships may even come with savings outside the gym.

“We’ve paired up with local businesses in the area where they offer a discount to our members as long as you show your scan card at that business,” Devito added.

Most give you free personal training to get you started. Do it and take copious notes so you can do it on your own without spending the extra money down the road. The best way to get started is online. Find out what fitness centers are in your area and give them a call. Give them the opportunity to get your through the door. You may just find, they want your business and they’re willing to wave a few fees to get it done.