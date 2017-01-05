School or No School Tomorrow?

By Published:

A little snowstorm is on the way into Connecticut tonight and tomorrow morning. When I say little, I mean not particularly impressive. In fact, most of the state doesn’t even have a Winter Weather Advisory up (the least severe winter weather warning). At the shoreline we do have one though:

winter weather advisory key School or No School Tomorrow?

According to our hour by hour forecast (and what will likely be the radar), we should see snow falling from the clouds as early as midnight across parts of the state. Similar to rain sitting on the ground, as snow starts to fall it not only takes a while to fall to the ground, it also evaporates as its falling. This takes time to “moisten” up the atmosphere so often times the first hour or two of snow won’t reach the ground in a small storm.

key dma rh1 School or No School Tomorrow?

So when will it start reaching the ground? By around 4am, slick roads are expected. This will be the case until around 8am. After that, roads will improve. How much snow are we expecting?snowfall map23 School or No School Tomorrow?

Because of the time of the day we’re seeing snow, this will definitely impact the morning drive, especially those who commute down to New York City. For the schools, a closing is not likely unless the school system has off for Three Kings Day or has a half day (I’ve been hearing about a few schools with a half day tomorrow). The punchline is…DO YOUR HOMEWORK KIDS!

school cancellation School or No School Tomorrow? school delay School or No School Tomorrow?

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s