School or No School Tomorrow?

A little snowstorm is on the way into Connecticut tonight and tomorrow morning. When I say little, I mean not particularly impressive. In fact, most of the state doesn’t even have a Winter Weather Advisory up (the least severe winter weather warning). At the shoreline we do have one though:

According to our hour by hour forecast (and what will likely be the radar), we should see snow falling from the clouds as early as midnight across parts of the state. Similar to rain sitting on the ground, as snow starts to fall it not only takes a while to fall to the ground, it also evaporates as its falling. This takes time to “moisten” up the atmosphere so often times the first hour or two of snow won’t reach the ground in a small storm.

So when will it start reaching the ground? By around 4am, slick roads are expected. This will be the case until around 8am. After that, roads will improve. How much snow are we expecting?

Because of the time of the day we’re seeing snow, this will definitely impact the morning drive, especially those who commute down to New York City. For the schools, a closing is not likely unless the school system has off for Three Kings Day or has a half day (I’ve been hearing about a few schools with a half day tomorrow). The punchline is…DO YOUR HOMEWORK KIDS!