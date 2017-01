EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coe Avenue is closed in East Haven while police investigate a pedestrian strike.

East Haven police tell News 8 a female pedestrian was struck by a car near the Calabro Cheese Corp. at 580 Coe Avenue. Police say her identity is not being released at this time, but serious injuries have been reported.

Coe Avenue, between Short Beach Road and Silver Sands Road, will be closed while police investigate.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.