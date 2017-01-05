South Windsor Police arrest man after domestic dispute

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– South Windsor Police say they have arrested a man after a woman he was wrestling during an argument got injured, early Thursday.

According to police, 20-year-old Taylor Thomas of South Windsor was wrestling the woman when she fell down a flight of stairs.

Officials say the woman had cuts and a probable broken arm because of the fall. They say she was transported to the hospital for an evaluation of her injuries.

According to South Windsor Police, Thomas is being charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. They say he is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.