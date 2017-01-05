State Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Having Heroin in Car

By Published:
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)- State police arrested a Brooklyn, Connecticut man after they say they found heroin in his car during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Brian Pomposelli is charged with possession of heroin, failure to stop for a stop sign, and operating with a suspended license.

State police say on January 4 at 8PM they noticed Pomposelli driving with a missing brake light, and he also allegedly committed a traffic violation. State police say that’s when they pulled over Pomposelli and determined there could be drugs in his car. State police say they found 49 bags of heroin in the car.

Pomposelli was arrested and released after posting bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s