State Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Having Heroin in Car

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)- State police arrested a Brooklyn, Connecticut man after they say they found heroin in his car during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Brian Pomposelli is charged with possession of heroin, failure to stop for a stop sign, and operating with a suspended license.

State police say on January 4 at 8PM they noticed Pomposelli driving with a missing brake light, and he also allegedly committed a traffic violation. State police say that’s when they pulled over Pomposelli and determined there could be drugs in his car. State police say they found 49 bags of heroin in the car.

Pomposelli was arrested and released after posting bond.