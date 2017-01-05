State Police searching for person or people who stole town equipment in Beacon Falls

Courtesy: Connecticut State Police
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police are searching for the person or people who burglarized a four bay garage at Matthies Park owned by the Town of Beacon Falls Wednesday. Troopers say the garage was locked and the burglar or burglars forced their way in.

Troopers say a 1992 Woodchuck Chipper Model W/C 17-4B39, a 2008 Scag 52″ Hydro Walk behind Mower, a 2010 DR Field/Brush Mower, and a 1989 John Deere 265 Tractor were the items the burglar or burglars took. According to police, all of the items that were taken belong to the Town of Beacon Falls. They also say the Woodchuck Chipper has the words, “Town of Beacon Falls” on its chute and is yellow.

Police believe due to the size of the items that were taken, multiple suspects and suspect vehicles such as trucks and trailers were used to help commit this burglary.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Troop I at (203) 393-4200.

