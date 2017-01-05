Tractor trailer driver takes off after hitting telephone pole in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer driver is now facing charges after hitting a telephone pole causing damage on one street in Wallingford.

Around 7:30 Wednesday night, Wallingford policed received a call about fallen wires down on Toelles Road. When officers arrived, they found a severed telephone poll near the intersection of Toelles Road and South Colony Road.

Police say the traffic lights at the intersection as well as the lights at the I-91 exit ramp nearby were not working.

The poll also supported electrical wires that fell and crossed over train tracks.

Witnesses say the driver got out of the truck at the time of the crash, looked at the damage, and then took off. Police say the vehicle that was driving behind the truck was hit by some of the fallen electrical wires. No one inside the car was hurt, and the car only sustained minor damage.

Through an investigation, police were able to locate the suspect heading east on Toelles Road. Officers pulled over the offending tractor trailer and identified the driver as 22-year-old Travis Fahey of Wallingford.

Fahey was placed under arrest and charged with Evading Responsibility and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane. He was released on a $1,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on January 17th.

While crews worked to clean up the scene, Amtrak suspended all train traffic until midnight and Toelles Road was shutdown. The scene is now clear and the road and train schedule is back up and running.