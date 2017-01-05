Tractor trailer overturns in Stonington, spilling “food product”

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One lane is closed on I-95 in Stonington, while troopers oversee the cleanup of a tractor trailer’s cargo.

Connecticut State Police say a tractor trailer overturned just before exit 92 on I-95 North, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver was uninjured, but troopers say that “food product” tumbled onto the left side of the roadway.

The Department of Consumer Protection has been in touch with troopers, regarding the proper handling of what spilled.

The Department of Transportation estimates the lane may be closed for the cleanup effort until after 8 a.m.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.