Water main break leaves several Milford residents without water

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An overnight water main break has left many Milford residents without water Thursday.

The Regional Water Authority tells News 8 that crews were mobilized at about 5:30 a.m. after a 10 inch water main broke on Merwin Avenue around 3 a.m.

By 8:30 a.m., crews were able to locate the leak and notify about 20 people that their water service would be interrupted. The customers affected are between 41 and 73 Merwin Avenue, as well as one customer on Villa Rosa Terrace.

The repairs began at 9 a.m. and Merwin Avenue remains closed. The repairs are expected to take about six hours to complete.

There is minor flooding in the area because water did surface, so icing is a concern due to the cold temperatures. However, crews are sanding.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s