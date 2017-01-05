Water main break leaves several Milford residents without water

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An overnight water main break has left many Milford residents without water Thursday.

The Regional Water Authority tells News 8 that crews were mobilized at about 5:30 a.m. after a 10 inch water main broke on Merwin Avenue around 3 a.m.

By 8:30 a.m., crews were able to locate the leak and notify about 20 people that their water service would be interrupted. The customers affected are between 41 and 73 Merwin Avenue, as well as one customer on Villa Rosa Terrace.

The repairs began at 9 a.m. and Merwin Avenue remains closed. The repairs are expected to take about six hours to complete.

There is minor flooding in the area because water did surface, so icing is a concern due to the cold temperatures. However, crews are sanding.