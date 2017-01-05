West Haven man faces charges for attempting to steal fire truck

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Haven man is being held on bond after trying to get away with a fire truck.

West Haven Police and West Haven Fire Department were called to 385 Main Street on Wednesday night.

Firefighters explained they were inside a residence for a medical call when they heard the sirens activated on the parked fire truck. Firefighters looked and saw a male inside the truck’s cab attempting to put in motion.

Officers arrested Wayne Gagne, 63, of West Haven. They found a large hunting knife with a blade on Gagne. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny and possession of a dangerous weapon.

 

 

 

 

