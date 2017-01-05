World famous granite comes from Branford quarry

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the world’s most unique granite comes from Branford, Connecticut. The “pink” Stony Creek granite is used in buildings and landmarks around the world.

Stony Creek Quarry is the only dimensional quarry in the State of Connecticut. They say a dimensional quarry is different from the aggregate, also known as grout. They say that material is not square and solid in form.

Stony Creek Quarry 150 years old and was originally operated by the Dodd Granite Company. After that, the Castelucci brothers owned it for several years.

Stacy Bandecci is the quarry operations manager at Stony Creek Quarry. “We are working on the Geneseo New York Fountain. It is a Richard Morris Hunt Fountain that was damaged by a vehicle and we were hired to requarry a piece for the project. It’s very large. It’s about a 13 by 13 by two and a half foot block,” Bandecci said.

Bandecci says the Statue of Liberty has some granite from their quarry. “We are the base course. It is not the pedestal Lady Liberty stands upon. It is actually the base course–the granite below the pedestal itself.”

According to Bandecci, the original Bulkeley Bridge was done in 1908 and used granite from the Stony Creek Quarry. She also says the element the torosauras stands upon at the Peabody Museum in New Haven also came from the quarry.

Bandecci says granite from the quarry has been used in lots of projects in places like New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston.

