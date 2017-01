NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — JR Hedrick will be performing at Premiere Party for The Local Drinking Show on January 6th.

The Local Drinking Show Premiere Party, happening Friday January 6th at 7pm at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk CT. The party celebrates the premiere of The Local Drinking Show on WTNH.com/TheLocalDrinkingShow.com.

For more information visit www.JRHedrick.com