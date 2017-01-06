Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested in Ledyard, CT

Alex Huezo (Photo provided by the Ledyard Police Department)
Alex Huezo (Photo provided by the Ledyard Police Department)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A bizarre attempted robbery in Ledyard leaves a man arrested who apparently wanted a face off with Police. Police say that 36 year old Alex Huezo tried to rob the Pumpkin Hill Market on Gallup Hill road telling the clerk to call police. Investigators say he demanded cash but threw the money on the market floor. Once home, police say he told his girlfriend he robbed the market and to call police.

Ledyard Police say they got a 9-1-1 call from a woman around 1 o’clock in the afternoon on January 6th. She reportedly told officers her boyfriend had just come home telling her he robbed the next door convenience store and to call police. Responding officers pulled up outside that 120 Gallup Hill Road home. The robbery suspect immediately came out the front door of the building telling officers he had a gun and put his hands on his waistband. Police say the suspect refused to respond to verbal commands and an officer was able to taze him. After a brief struggle, police were able to take Huezo into custody. Officers say the suspect had a TV remote in his waistband. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Alex Huezo is in Ledyard Police custody being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He’s being charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal attempt, breach of peace and interfering with an Officer.

