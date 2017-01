AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon Police say Bayberry Hill Road has reopened after a smaller school bus rolled over onto its side Friday morning.

They say it happened where Bayberry Hill Road meets Ciderbrook Road in Avon.

Officials say two students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the accident, but nobody was hurt.

The road was closed for about two hours.

