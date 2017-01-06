Cruisin’ Connecticut – NASKART: World’s Largest Indoor Go-Karting Facility

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Montville. It’s home to the brand-new, massive go-karting facility: NASKART. With 70 go karts in total, 16 of them can race at a time, on each track.

The straightaways are 20 feet wide, allowing three karts to go back-to-back and duke it out for first place! The top speed on the karts is 45 mph.

When you’re done revving up the RPM’s on the track, you can head upstairs to their 8,000 sq. ft. trampoline park and play dodge ball. With a full, 18-seat bar, cafe and party rooms, I think NASKART is going to become “the” place for parties and events in 2017.

Check it out this weekend and tell them Ryan from News 8 sent you!

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer