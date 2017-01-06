Cruisin’ Connecticut – NASKART: World’s Largest Indoor Go-Karting Facility

By Published:
naskart-montville-ct-go-karting

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Montville. It’s home to the brand-new, massive go-karting facility: NASKART. With 70 go karts in total, 16 of them can race at a time, on each track.

The straightaways are 20 feet wide, allowing three karts to go back-to-back and duke it out for first place! The top speed on the karts is 45 mph.

When you’re done revving up the RPM’s on the track, you can head upstairs to their 8,000 sq. ft. trampoline park and play dodge ball. With a full, 18-seat bar, cafe and party rooms, I think NASKART is going to become “the” place for parties and events in 2017.

Check it out this weekend and tell them Ryan from News 8 sent you!

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s