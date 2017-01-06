Cuomo: Subway cellphone coverage installed a year early

Associated Press logo By Published:
A New York City 1 Train arrives at a subway stop (Photo: Shutterstock)
A New York City 1 Train arrives at a subway stop (Photo: Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says cellphone coverage in New York City subway stations will be available a full year ahead of schedule.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless will be present across all underground stations as of Jan. 9. He says Wi-Fi has also been installed in underground stations a full two years ahead of schedule.

Cuomo says “we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation.”

The effort is part of the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s $27 billion plan to upgrade subway cars, buses, subway stations and control technology.

On Sunday, three new stations on the Second Avenue line opened to the public.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s