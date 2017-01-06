Cuomo: Subway cellphone coverage installed a year early

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says cellphone coverage in New York City subway stations will be available a full year ahead of schedule.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless will be present across all underground stations as of Jan. 9. He says Wi-Fi has also been installed in underground stations a full two years ahead of schedule.

Cuomo says “we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation.”

The effort is part of the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s $27 billion plan to upgrade subway cars, buses, subway stations and control technology.

On Sunday, three new stations on the Second Avenue line opened to the public.

