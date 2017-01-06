Driver downs wires, closes Route 83 in Ellington

By Published:
Image (1) mystic-utility-pole.jpg for post 9980

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource crews are working to restore wires downed by a driver over Route 83 in Ellington.

Eversource representatives say they were dispatched to Route 83 near Mountain Road at 7:29 a.m.

Ellington police were dispatched just before this, and say a car crashed into a pole, taking wires down over the road.

They are overseeing a road closure in the area, while utility crews work to restore power.

Eversource reported 76 outages, which they expect will be restored by 10 a.m.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s