Driver downs wires, closes Route 83 in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource crews are working to restore wires downed by a driver over Route 83 in Ellington.

Eversource representatives say they were dispatched to Route 83 near Mountain Road at 7:29 a.m.

Ellington police were dispatched just before this, and say a car crashed into a pole, taking wires down over the road.

They are overseeing a road closure in the area, while utility crews work to restore power.

Eversource reported 76 outages, which they expect will be restored by 10 a.m.

