Fire closes section of Route 202 in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An early morning fire has closed a busy road in Torrington Friday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started just before 7:30a.m. at a building at the corner of Litchfield Street (Route 202) and Blake Street. Firefighters say they are still on scene this morning, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters say at this time there is no words of any injuries, and they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Torrington Fire Department at 860-489-2255.