Flights between Conn. and Fort. Lauderdale impacted after shooting

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Fort Lauderdale is a popular destination for people here in Connecticut. Daily, there are flights going back and forth from Bradley International.

One of those flights landed in Bradley Friday afternoon. It took off just minutes before the shooting that left five dead and at least eight wounded.

A JetBlue flight from Bradley to Fort Lauderdale was set to take off at 5:19 p.m. Friday, but has been canceled. Passengers who were supposed to be on that flight tell us they are trying to reschedule through Orlando.

“You kind of always think, if I was there what would happen. That was the terminal we were supposed to go into. It’s scary to think about,” said Chris Uscinski.

Continue to check on your flight status if you are scheduled to be flying into Fort Lauderdale.