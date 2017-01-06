Flights between Conn. and Fort. Lauderdale impacted after shooting

By Published:
Bradley Airport Terminal B

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Fort Lauderdale is a popular destination for people here in Connecticut. Daily, there are flights going back and forth from Bradley International.

One of those flights landed in Bradley Friday afternoon. It took off just minutes before the shooting that left five dead and at least eight wounded.

A JetBlue flight from Bradley to Fort Lauderdale was set to take off at 5:19 p.m. Friday, but has been canceled. Passengers who were supposed to be on that flight tell us they are trying to reschedule through Orlando.

“You kind of always think, if I was there what would happen. That was the terminal we were supposed to go into. It’s scary to think about,” said Chris Uscinski.

Continue to check on your flight status if you are scheduled to be flying into Fort Lauderdale.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s