Freebie Friday: Pizza deals, free coffee and tax prep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) A New Year brings a whole lot of new ways to save. In this week’s Freebie Friday we are stretching your dollar with free stuff you’ll be able to find this month. New Year’s resolutioners! I’m sorry, but fast food places in particular see a drop in business typically this month because of all of you getting healthy and saving money which is why they roll out some sweet deals to convince you to dine out.

Here are a couple deals right now:

Pizza Hut has half off pizza through the 9th when you order online or your smartphone.

IHOP has all you can eat pancakes through February 12th – prices vary.

To compete, Denny’s has something similar for $4.

Free coffee Wednesdays and small slurpee Saturday is going on throughout the month of January at 7-eleven when you show your app.

Some other freebies:

Free help on your taxes starts soon for lower income families. It starts January 23rd. Information is online.

And the list of days throughout the year you can get into all national parks free has been released. January 16th is the first.

Here is the full list:

January 16th

February 20

April 15-16

August 25

September 30

November 11-12

And if you’re looking for something to do this weekend. Take the family to a free Tikki Tikki Tembo concert in New Haven at Davis School on Saturday and Shelton Intermediate on Sunday at 2:00 both days.