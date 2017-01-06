Friday Flix: A Review of This Weekend’s Big Movie Releases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — January isn’t a huge month for movies, but there are a few new releases hitting theaters this weekend. But which ones should you see and which ones should you skip? Film Critic Jackson Murphy, a.k.a. “Lights, Camera, Jackson,” recently weighed in.

The first big release is ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ starring Kate Beckinsale. The film is the fifth installment in a series which began in 2003. Bekinsale returns as protagonist Selene, who is embroiled in a war between vampires and lycans. Joining the cast is Theo James from the ‘Divergent’ series.

The second film is ‘Hidden Figures,’ a historical drama, based on the true, untold story of three black woman who worked behind-the-scenes at NASA during the Space Race. The star-studded cast includes Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons, Kirsten Dunst and Kevin Costner.

Last but not least is ‘A Monster Calls,’ about a young boy who’s mom is suffering from a terminal illness. A tree monster, voiced by Liam Neeson, becomes his guide.

