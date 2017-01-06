Giordano hopes to take appeal to U-S Supreme court

- FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2001 file photo, former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano poses in front of City Hall in Waterbury, Conn. Giordano is serving a 37-year prison sentence after being convicted in March 2003 for sexually abusing two girls. (AP Photo/Steve Miller, File)
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)- The justices of the nation’s highest court are expected to take up an appeal today of an infamous case involving former Waterbury mayor Philip Giordano.

In 2003, Giordano was convicted by a federal jury and 37 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls while he was serving as mayor of the Brass City. Giordano contends that his prison sentence is unconstitutional and that his trial attorney made mistakes including not telling him about potential plea deals that had been offered by prosecutors.

His trial attorney says he provided Giordano with effective counsel and lower courts have agreed. The U-S Attorney’s office is not commenting on the case being taken up by the Supreme Court.

