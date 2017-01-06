Governor Malloy weighs in on proposed defunding of Planned Parenthood

(WTNH) — One day after House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans will defund Planned Parenthood as part of the proposed Obamacare repeal, Governor Malloy speaking out against the effort.

“Planned Parenthood saves lives on a daily basis. They are the largest provider of testing for cervical cancer in the nation. Anybody who defunds Planned Parenthood should be ashamed of themselves,” said Governor Malloy.

Planned Parenthood has 17 health centers in Connecticut. They serve more than 60,000 patients each year with a focus on preventive care.

“For many of our patients we are the only healthcare provider they will see all year. So, this is just basic healthcare that they absolutely need. It’s critical,” said Judy Tabar, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

Tabar said they’ve seen dramatic increases in fundraising as a result of threats to federal dollars.

“We are all pushing back. We’re launching a major fight back campaign and we have millions of supporters all over the country who are joining us,” said Tabar.

Not everyone agrees. Earlier today we spoke with Susan Smith of the Pro-Life Council of Connecticut.

“This election, 2016, it was a miracle to the pro-life movement. We are applauding congress. This has been an ongoing battle with taxpayers who are against and are being forced to pay for abortions in the U.S.,” said Smith.

A Gallup pole conducted last year showed 59 percent of Americans view Planned Parenthood as a positive. Tabar says the hope now is some GOP member will have a change of heart and say no to the cuts.