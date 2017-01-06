Hamden contractor charged with larceny

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) —A Hamden building contractor was arrested today and charged with misappropriating nearly $250,000 he was paid to renovate a Farmington commercial building.

David Nyberg, 46-year-old residing in Hamden, was arrested by Inspectors from the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney on a warrant charging him with one count of larceny in the first-degree.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Nyberg, (of no relation to News 8’s Ann Nyberg) was hired as a general contractor to oversee renovations to a building at 1577 New Britain Avenue in Farmington. During 2011 and 2012, he misappropriated approximately $249,500 of the owner’s money through false invoices for work that was never completed or materials that were never delivered, the warrant states.

The owner demanded the return of the money in April 2012 and dismissed Nyberg from the project, the warrant states.

Nyberg was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court, on Jan. 11.

