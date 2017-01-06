In The Bender Kitchen: After Holiday Easy Clean Meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today Chef Plum shares with us an after holiday easy clean meal.

Pan roasted salmon with Brown rice spinach and citrus mint dressing

Ingredients:

zest of 1 lemon and the juice

8 oz plain yogurt

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

3/4 cup baby spinach

salt and pepper

1 6 oz salmon filet

1 bunch fresh mint cleaned

sliced red chili

1 tsp olive oil

Directions:

  • Put a pan on the stove on med high heat with the olive oil season the salmon with salt and pepper
  • When the pan has whips of smoke coming off it, carefully place the fish skin side up in the pan away from your body
  • In a blender place the juice, zest, mint, pinch of salt and yogurt and blend until nice and green and fragrent
  • Gently flip salmon and finish in a 400 degree oven for about 5 min
  • Put the rice on the plate and top with the fresh spinach, salmon and drizzle with sauce and garnish with the chili

For more information visit www.plumluvfoods.com

