In The Bender Kitchen: After Holiday Easy Clean Meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today Chef Plum shares with us an after holiday easy clean meal.
Pan roasted salmon with Brown rice spinach and citrus mint dressing
Ingredients:
zest of 1 lemon and the juice
8 oz plain yogurt
1/2 cup cooked brown rice
3/4 cup baby spinach
salt and pepper
1 6 oz salmon filet
1 bunch fresh mint cleaned
sliced red chili
1 tsp olive oil
Directions:
- Put a pan on the stove on med high heat with the olive oil season the salmon with salt and pepper
- When the pan has whips of smoke coming off it, carefully place the fish skin side up in the pan away from your body
- In a blender place the juice, zest, mint, pinch of salt and yogurt and blend until nice and green and fragrent
- Gently flip salmon and finish in a 400 degree oven for about 5 min
- Put the rice on the plate and top with the fresh spinach, salmon and drizzle with sauce and garnish with the chili
