In The Bender Kitchen: Crown Pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crown Pizza has been in business for 30 years, they are currently doubling the size of the restaurant. They don’t only serve pizza, on the menu they also have fish n chips stuffed peppers lasagna. Everything is still made from scratch, being from Greece they use recipes learned from back home.

Today Taso will be make their famous Taco Pizza. It has become the most popular pizza since the World Series. He gave friend and baseball star Rajai Davis a Crown Pizza hat in Chicago during game 4 of the World Series, which ended up on live camera.

