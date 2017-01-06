January 31st deadline to sign up for Access Health CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Access Health CT is reminding consumers that January 31st is the deadline to sign up for healthcare coverage for 2017.

Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says 104,495 people have enrolled for coverage for 2017 but some people let their coverage expire at the end of the year and Access Health CT is reaching out to those people to make sure they have the help they need to re-enroll.   Wadleigh says Access Health CT already reached out to every customer who did not renew their policy the last two weeks of 2016 but will continue to reach out to those who have still not renewed.

According to Wadleigh enrollment numbers for 2017 are nearly identical to 2016 which shows there is a demand for quality, affordable healthcare plans.

