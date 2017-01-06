Killingworth bank robber nabbed at East Haven hotel

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have arrested a woman accused of holding up the TD Bank in Killingworth Thursday afternoon. According to investigators, 29-year-old Courtney Worthington of West Haven, walked into the bank on Route 81 wearing a hoodie, scarf and sunglasses, and handed the teller a note demanding money. No one was injured in the robbery. Police managed to catch up with Worthington at the Quality Inn in East Haven and make an arrest. Worthington is being held on $100,000 bond. Police say their investigation is still ongoing, and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

