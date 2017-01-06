Minor snowfall this morning – heavier snowfall Saturday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Snow started to fall after midnight Friday morning and will start to lighten up 7-9 AM this morning. Most of the state sees a coating to around an inch of snow. Residents in SE CT have the best chance to see 1-2 inches. School delays are already pouring in and will continue to this morning. The good news is that the roads will be improving 8-10AM and by this afternoon there will be clear skies but COLD with temps around 30!

Watch for some icy spots this evening and overnight tonight as temps will drop quickly through the 20s and into the teens by tomorrow morning. Then comes round 2 of the snow Saturday afternoon into the evening. A storm system that will bring heavy snow to portions of southeastern United States today was originally forecast to stay far enough off the coast of Connecticut that we wouldn’t see any snow but over the last 12 hours, our weather computer models have shifted the track further to the west and close enough to impact us.

Winter storm watches have already been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday afternoon/evening as this system will track just offshore from Connecticut but close enough to bring measurable snow to Connecticut. Flakes will start to fly around noon on Saturday and this system will pack more of a punch. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, especially in eastern CT through the afternoon and into the evening.

The heaviest accumulations will be in eastern CT. This is a quick hitter too, snow will depart 10PM to around midnight Saturday night. When all is said and done, 1-2 inches of snow is areas in the white shading and 3 to 5 inches of snow in areas in the blue shading. You can see the snowfall map below. This is the early call for this system, any slight shift in the track of the storm and these numbers will have to be adjusted either east/west.

However, this is a pretty good idea based on the current track to the storm. Keep it here with StormTeam8 for all the latest updates!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

