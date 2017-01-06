Need a plan if you’re looking to kick the habit this new year

cigarette smoking

(CNN) – Seventy percent of American smokers say they want to quit.

If you are one of them, here are some tips from the CDC.

First, make a plan for quitting. People who’ve done it say planning ahead is a big part of success.

List the reasons you want to quit smoking. Figure out what triggers make you want to reach for a cigarette so you can avoid them.

Choose a day when you’ll quit and let your loved ones know, they can help support you.

Identify people or places you can turn to for help, if you need it.

There are lots of tips online. And you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

You can also find apps that will help you track cravings, slip-ups and progress.

Some people need medication. The most common type is nicotine replacement therapy, which gives your body a little nicotine without any of the harmful chemicals that are found in burning cigarettes.

Healthcare providers can also help, especially if you experience withdrawal symptoms.

But since people who stop smoking greatly reduce their risk of early death, the discomfort is worth it.

You’re never too old to quit.

