New Haven city workers are ready for first snow storm of 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven city workers began preparing for the storm earlier this week pretreating streets with a brine solution. Laurence Grotheer the director of communication with the city of New Haven said, “The priority is to ensure public safety to minimize public disruption from the storm and to ensure safe passage both on the city streets and on the sidewalks.” Over twenty city snow removal trucks will hit the ground when the snow falls. In addition a handful of subcontractors will be out clearing the snow.

Mayor Toni Harp told NEWS8, “We are going to have a second shift so that we can do cleanup after everything is finished.” If the snow piles get too tall the city has two 10 foot wide snow blowers to get the job done. Harp added, “It can clean to the curb and it blows the snow into the truck and the snow is removed.” New equipment is making it easier for crews to clear snow from the narrow streets.

Harp said, “This gives us the ability to get to all of our streets. We are also going to be working with our parks department and they will do some of that work in our parking lots, our sidewalks as well as the very very narrow streets we have.” The mayor said it is important to have the best tools for the job. Harp added, “We are going to make sure that we retire some of the older trucks. And that we look at using our master lease to ensure that we always can when appropriate that we don’t keep things 10 to 15 years beyond their life which we were doing in the past.” If you see an area that needs to be plowed report it on http://seeclickfix.com/