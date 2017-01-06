New Study: older adults admitted to the ER have a higher risk for disabilities

By Published:
Backus Hospital Emergency Room

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  According to a new Yale study, older adults admitted to the emergency room have a higher risk for disabilities.

A Yale University study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine says that most adults over the age of 65 who are sent to the emergency room are more likely to experience disability and decline in physical abilities after the first six months of their hospitalization.

For their study, the Yale team examined data collected on over 700 older adults over the past 14 years. Researchers compared older adults who had returned home from the ER, and older adults that had not been to the ER at all (the control group).

The study found that the group discharged from the hospital had higher disability scores than those who had not been to the hospital.

“We know that if older persons go to the hospital and are admitted, they are at increased risk of disability and functional decline. This study shows that patients discharged from the ED, meaning that they were deemed well enough to return home, are also at risk for functional decline. We should be doing something to address that.” – Justine M. Nagurney, M.D., Yale New Haven Hospital

Yale researchers say the group discharged from the ER were also more likely to be living in a nursing home, and to die within six months of being admitted to the hospital.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s