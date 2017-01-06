Owner of truck that caused fatal pileup ordered back to jail

Associated Press logo By Published:
avon-mountain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The owner of a dump truck that caused a fiery wreck that killed four people at the bottom of Avon Mountain in 2005 is back in jail after being charged with violating his probation by using cocaine.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2ikyv2c ) 81-year-old David Wilcox, of Newington, was detained on $100,000 bail after appearing in court Friday. Officials say he failed several drug tests.

The former owner of American Crushing and Recycling was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter and other crimes. Authorities say he knew the truck had bad brakes and tried, after the crash, to reinstate insurance on his company’s trucks.

The truck’s brakes failed on Route 44 down the 500-foot-hill and caused a 20-vehicle wreck in Avon.

Wilcox’s lawyer says his client denies using cocaine.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s