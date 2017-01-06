East Haven Police identify pedestrian hit on Coe Ave.

Related Coverage Pedestrian dies in East Haven crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police have identified the woman who was hit by a car on Thursday night.

Police say 47-year-old Colleen Carney was hit by a car on Coe Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They say she suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. Officials say she was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the accident did not occur in a cross walk.

They say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the accident. Investigators say no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.