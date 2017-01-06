East Haven Police identify pedestrian hit on Coe Ave.

By Published: Updated:
2017-01-05pedestrianidentifiedeasthaven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police have identified the woman who was hit by a car on Thursday night.

Police say 47-year-old Colleen Carney was hit by a car on Coe Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They say she suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. Officials say she was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the accident did not occur in a cross walk.

They say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the accident. Investigators say no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s