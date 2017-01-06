Pet of the Week: Reese

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a friendly 6-year-old Labrador mix named Reese.

Reese is an affectionate and playful 6-year-old. She’d be a great addition to any family. She’s got a great spirit, and is a very sweet dog.

For more information on Reese, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.