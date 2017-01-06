Pitkin St. in Manchester closed after school bus accident

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police have closed Pitkin Street after a school bus accident Friday morning.

Manchester Police says they closed Pitkin Street between Elwood Road and Boulder Road.

According to police, the school bus hit a telephone pole. Police say the pole broke in the accident and is blocking the road. They say there are also wires down in the middle of the road.

Officials say there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

Pitkin St is closed between Elwood & Boulder Rd for pole/wires down for an accident involving a school bus. No kids inv pic.twitter.com/4GmWjmwuPV — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) January 6, 2017