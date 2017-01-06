At least 5 people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; shooter in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (ABC/WTNH) — At least 5 people are dead and 8 others are injured after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a senior federal official said, and a suspect is in custody.

BREAKING: At least 5 people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood Int’l Airport, sources say. https://t.co/07HLum9gBK pic.twitter.com/IuleTPORtt — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

The Broward County Sheriff confirmed the shooting in a tweet. He also confirmed 5 people are dead and 8 other people were being taken to the hospital.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Update: Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int’l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

ABC News tweeted the Governor of Florida is traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed on the situation.

NEW: FL Gov. Scott traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement on shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood Int’l Airport. pic.twitter.com/AJEX5ATm4C — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

All services have been temporarily suspended at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

There is a JetBlue flight scheduled to leave Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Friday afternoon. It is unclear if the flight will be rerouted.

ABC said in a tweet that President Obama has been briefed on the shooting.

JUST IN: President Obama has been briefed on shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport and will be kept updated, White House says. — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

