At least 5 people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; shooter in custody

A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport. (Taimy Alvarez /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (ABC/WTNH) — At least 5 people are dead and 8 others are injured after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a senior federal official said, and a suspect is in custody.

The Broward County Sheriff confirmed the shooting in a tweet. He also confirmed 5 people are dead and 8 other people were being taken to the hospital.

The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

 

ABC News tweeted the Governor of Florida is traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed on the situation.

 

Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

All services have been temporarily suspended at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

There is a JetBlue flight scheduled to leave Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Friday afternoon. It is unclear if the flight will be rerouted.

ABC said in a tweet that President Obama has been briefed on the shooting.

