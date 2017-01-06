Round 2…Worse Storm, Better Timing

So there is good news and there is bad news with the storm on the way to Connecticut. Here are the headlines:

So the good news is we’re seeing snow at a much lower impact time of the week, and this won’t be rain or a mix or ice. It will be fluffy and dusty snow which will be easy to move because the temps will be so chilly. Thanks to these cold temps however, we will see big snowfall ratios…every inch of liquid will be around 20 inches of snow. The accumulated precip amounts will be near .4 inches making this a widespread 4-7 inch snowfall. This will be a bigger deal than Friday morning’s storm.

This is a good storm for using the snow blower you might have gotten for the holidays…it will be easy to move so if you have a shovel only, you’ll be okay! By noon, snow starts moving in…roads get slick pretty quickly after noon so be aware of that.

Moderate snow continues to fall through the afternoon eventually tapering off by 8-10pm. When it’s all finished, here’s what we’re looking at:



