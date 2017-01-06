Secretary of State Denise Merrill To Appoint Scott Bates As Deputy Secretary of State

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Scott Bates of Stonington will be appointed to serve as Deputy Secretary of State effective January 24th, 2017. The post was previously held by James F. Spallone who left the agency to become General Counsel to Speaker Aresimowicz.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill says, “As the state’s chief elections official, my goals are to expand democratic participation, to ensure that every citizen’s rights and privileges are protected, that every vote is counted accurately and that every voice is heard. Scott Bates has a passion for these same issues that has taken him across five continents, working with people and parliaments to help make their voices heard. He will be a valuable addition to my office. I am honored that he has accepted this post.”

“There is no greater mission than ensuring the integrity of our elections and encouraging civic engagement. Our democracy depends on it,” said Bates. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Secretary Merrill and her team to advance this mission.”

Secretary Merrill added, “I also want to once again take this opportunity to thank Deputy Secretary James Spallone for his service and his friendship. His background and experience in elections and government made him a full partner in the achievements of this office over the past six years: modernizing and improving the accountability of Connecticut’s elections, and improving online business services.

Bates served as Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth (1993), has extensive experience on Capitol Hill, and has worked with elected leaders and activists alike to build democratic institutions and governance structures in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia, Haiti and the Persian Gulf. He grew up in Stonington where he lives with his wife Lisa and their ten-year-old son Jacob. He has served in Stonington as Chairman of the Police Commission, the Stonington Community Center and the Stonington Free Library and was elected to the Board of Burgesses and as Moderator of the Borough Annual Meeting. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Port Authority.